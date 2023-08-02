Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

NDCVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Danske cut Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

