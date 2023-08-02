Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 1,144,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

