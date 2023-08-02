Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 8,319,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,901,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

