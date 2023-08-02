Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. 3,911,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,537,246. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $216.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.