Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSC opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.73.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

