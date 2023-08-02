Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $448.17. 237,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,487. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.01.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

