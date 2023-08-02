Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845,341. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

