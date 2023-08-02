Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 8.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.87. 2,319,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,186,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

The company has a market cap of $755.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

