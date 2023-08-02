Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 1,067,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

