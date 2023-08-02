Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 239526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

