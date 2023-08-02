Nucor Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $18.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2023 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NUE stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. Nucor has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

