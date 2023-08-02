NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $1,440,960.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NVR Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE NVR traded down $20.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6,303.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,597. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,070.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5,657.12.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.