NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $1,440,960.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NVR traded down $20.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6,303.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,597. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,070.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5,657.12.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.