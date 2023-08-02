NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

NXPI traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $223.48. 1,307,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,039. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.