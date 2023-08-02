NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXPI traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $223.48. 1,307,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,039. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

