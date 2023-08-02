Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,511. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $429.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

