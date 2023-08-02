Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Up 3.9% on Strong Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 146,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 433,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

