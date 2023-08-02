ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.