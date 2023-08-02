ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.27-$1.41 EPS.

ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

