ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.27-$1.41 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.