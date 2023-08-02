Optimism One Day Trading Volume Tops $180.25 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $180.25 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00005583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,708,907 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

