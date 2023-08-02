OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 75,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 177,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

About OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 392,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 113,152 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 649,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.