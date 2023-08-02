OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 75,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 177,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
OptimizeRx Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.97.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
