Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 258889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67.
About Orcadian Energy
Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.
