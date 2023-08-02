Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 258889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Orcadian Energy Stock Up 63.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67.

About Orcadian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.