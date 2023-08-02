Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 104 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $930.70. 88,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $933.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $884.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $15,440,260 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.