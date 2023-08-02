Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.26. 170,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,239. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.08.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

