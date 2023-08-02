Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.76.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,288 shares of company stock worth $22,296,502. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

