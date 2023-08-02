Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $233.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,926. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.64 and its 200 day moving average is $249.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

