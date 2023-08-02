Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.67. 104,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,264. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.