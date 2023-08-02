Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 246 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,298 shares of company stock worth $20,387,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $257.08. The company had a trading volume of 326,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,010. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

