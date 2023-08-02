Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,080 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

