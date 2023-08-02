O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $51,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $953.50.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $15,440,260. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $931.05 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $933.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $884.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.