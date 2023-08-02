Orla Mining (OLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Orla Mining to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.65%.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OLA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.92. 74,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.48. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$127,600.00. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

