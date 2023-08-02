Orla Mining (OLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.14 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.65%.

OLA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,404. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.69 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.43.

OLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00. 34.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

