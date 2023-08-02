OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $927.02 million, a P/E ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

