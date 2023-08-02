Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $124.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.
Oshkosh Trading Up 10.1 %
Oshkosh stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
