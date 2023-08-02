Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $124.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

