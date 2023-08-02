Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $89.70. 703,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,377. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

