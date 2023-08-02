Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after buying an additional 575,863 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

