Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.89 billion-$13.89 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Otsuka from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

