Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.0 %

OTTR stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,986. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

