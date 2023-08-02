Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 1,430,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

