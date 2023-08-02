Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 502.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,770,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,851,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,167 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

