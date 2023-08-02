Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.