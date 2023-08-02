Packaging Co. of America Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE:PKG opened at $153.08 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total value of $2,292,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,333. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

