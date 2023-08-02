Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,008 shares of company stock worth $42,498,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $14.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 372.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

