Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

