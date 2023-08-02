Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 1,228,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,149,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

