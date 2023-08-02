PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $945.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

