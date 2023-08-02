PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAR Technology Price Performance
PAR Technology stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $945.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.
