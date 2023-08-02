Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 1,709 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $505.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.32 and a 200 day moving average of $485.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

