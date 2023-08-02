Paragon Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.28. 532,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.