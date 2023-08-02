Paragon Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $11.36 on Wednesday, hitting $497.14. 636,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.34.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

