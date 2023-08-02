Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 409,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,786,000 after buying an additional 79,009 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. 321,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.