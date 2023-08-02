Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.65. The company had a trading volume of 663,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.07. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

