Paragon Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 522.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 6,420,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174,433. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

